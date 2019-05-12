FLOOD - Francis J. Jr., long time resident of Massapequa Park, born May 18, 1930. Proud veteran, U.S. Army, Nassau County Director of Environ- mental Engineering (34 years). Ordained Deacon May 21, 1994, Diocese of Rockville Centre, NY, acting Deacon, St. Rose of Lima, R.C. Church, Massape- qua, NY, on May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee O'Dea). Devoted father of Kevin and Maureen, Mary Ellen and Joseph Demarco, John and Eileen Flood, Michael and Vivian Flood, Frank and Lisa Flood, Martin and Lauren Flood, Jennifer and KC Caldwell. Loving son of the late Francis and Margaret Flood. Dear brother of the late Gerard Flood and wife, Sheila, the late Elaine (Flood) Moranzoni and husband Tullio, Peggy Anne (Flood) Devine and the late Michael. Cherished grandfather of Lauren and James, Elizabeth and Eric, Michael and Cameron, Patrick and Katie, Kathryn and Mark, Kevin, John, Matthew, Ryan, Michael, Liam, Aidan, Brady, Mary Catherine, Kieran, Emma, Katelyn, Luke, Nora, Hannah, and Anne. Adored great-grandfather of Brendan, Michael, Anne, Grace, Andrew, and Michael. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family in Ireland. Reposing at the Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd. (at Clark) Massapequa Park Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Reposing at St. Rose of Lima Church Tuesday 4-7pm with Mass of Transferal at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa. Interment Grace Cemetery, Massapequa. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Rose of Lima Parish Outreach would be appreciated. massapequafuneralhome.com. Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary