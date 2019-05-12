Home

Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Reposing
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Reposing
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Massapequa Funeral Home - North Chapel
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
Reposing
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Massapequa, NY
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Mass of Transferal
St. Rose of Lima Church
Massapequa, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
FLOOD - Francis J. Jr., long time resident of Massapequa Park, born May 18, 1930. Proud veteran, U.S. Army, Nassau County Director of Environ- mental Engineering (34 years). Ordained Deacon May 21, 1994, Diocese of Rockville Centre, NY, acting Deacon, St. Rose of Lima, R.C. Church, Massape- qua, NY, on May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee O'Dea). Devoted father of Kevin and Maureen, Mary Ellen and Joseph Demarco, John and Eileen Flood, Michael and Vivian Flood, Frank and Lisa Flood, Martin and Lauren Flood, Jennifer and KC Caldwell. Loving son of the late Francis and Margaret Flood. Dear brother of the late Gerard Flood and wife, Sheila, the late Elaine (Flood) Moranzoni and husband Tullio, Peggy Anne (Flood) Devine and the late Michael. Cherished grandfather of Lauren and James, Elizabeth and Eric, Michael and Cameron, Patrick and Katie, Kathryn and Mark, Kevin, John, Matthew, Ryan, Michael, Liam, Aidan, Brady, Mary Catherine, Kieran, Emma, Katelyn, Luke, Nora, Hannah, and Anne. Adored great-grandfather of Brendan, Michael, Anne, Grace, Andrew, and Michael. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family in Ireland. Reposing at the Massapequa Funeral Home Inc. North Chapel, 1050 Park Blvd. (at Clark) Massapequa Park Monday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Reposing at St. Rose of Lima Church Tuesday 4-7pm with Mass of Transferal at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Massapequa. Interment Grace Cemetery, Massapequa. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Rose of Lima Parish Outreach would be appreciated. massapequafuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019
