LUONI - Francis J. (Frank) at the age of 85 passed on March 22, 2019 with his loving family at his bedside. Beloved husband of Arlene. Cherished father of Terese (Kenneth) Eng and Chris (Deborah) Luoni. Adored grandfather of Michael (Caitlin) and Kaitlyn Eng and Brandon, Lucas, and Noah Luoni. Loving great-grand-father of Oliver, Monica, and Frances. Extremely proud US Navy Korean War Veteran. Retired from Norden Systems as Director of Operations.Vis-itation Tuesday, March 26, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Roma Funeral Home Shirley, NY. Funeral Mass Wednesday, March 27, 11:00 at St. Jude RC Church, Mastic Beach, NY. Interment to follow Mass at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 26, 2019