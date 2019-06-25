Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
MCEVOY- Francis J. age 72, of West Sayville, on June 22, 2019. Retired Suffolk County Policeman (4th Precint) and a proud Vietman veteran. Beloved husband of Georgette. Loving father of Jesse (Jennifer), Marissa (Alex) Altunis and Paul (Brigitte). Cherished grandfather of Evangeline, Logan, Ava, Patrick, Dillon and Benjamin. Fond brother of Maryellen Donoghue, Chris-topher, Kevin and the late Eddie. Reposing at Raynor & DAndrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy. West Sayville, Wednesday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 p.m. Religious service 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Cremation private.
Published in Newsday on June 25, 2019
