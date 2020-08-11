1/
Francis Joseph McHugh
MCHUGH- Francis Joseph (Joe) of Amityville, LI on August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Beyer McHugh. Loving father of Jennifer Silver. Dear brother of Kenneth McHugh (Arsenia), Mary Jones (the late Michael), Katherine Licari (Richard), Patrick McHugh and Margaret Marshall (John). Fond brother in law of the late Artie Beyer. Joe is also survived by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting today (Tuesday) from 3:00-7:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., 67 Broadway (Rt. 110), Amityville. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45 am Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Massapequa Park. A private interment will take place in Calverton National Cemetery. The family has suggested, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the L.I. Alzheimer's Foundation, 1025 Old Country Rd., Suite 115, Westbury, NY 11590 or Hospice of NY, 45-18 Court Square #500, Long Island City, NY 11101. www.powellfh.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Home Inc
67 Broadway
Amityville, NY 11701
(631) 691-0172
