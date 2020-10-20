1/
Francis Kelly
Kelly - Francis T. age 61 of Seaford, LI, Beloved companion of Margaret. Loving brother of John (Deborah), Dennis (Maryanne), Anne (Greg) Conlon, Eileen (Dan) Kelly-Meritt and the late Thomas and Chris. Cherished son of the late Thomas & Anne. Proud stepfather of Kevin and Danielle. Adored grandfather of Johnny, Thea and Austin. Uncle of several Nieces and nephews. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Bethpage Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Road (1 mile north of Southern State Parkway, Exit 29). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday 10:45AM at St. William the Abbot R.C. Church, Seaford. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visiting Thursday 4-8PM. www.chapeyfamily.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
