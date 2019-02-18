McLoughlin - Francis T., 97, of West Islip passed away on February 17, 2019. Frank was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Florence McManus. Born in Hells Kitchen, Manhattan, to John McLoughlin and Mary Callahan, Frank was the youngest sibling of Jeanette, John, Robert, and Mary. Frank is survived by 9 children - Mary Jean McGuire, Kathleen Grant (Edward), Frank (Yoshiko), Eileen Di Camillo, Patricia Guando (Daniel), Thomas, Jane, Jean Gleason (Robert), and William. Frank is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Frank led a life of service to others. As a World War II veteran, he served as a B-24 gunner in the South Pacific. He then entered the New York City Fire Department, retiring as a Deputy Chief after 40 years. Services will be held at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.), on Tuesday, February 19 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A private burial will be held on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Long Island State Veteran's Home in Stony Brook in appreciation for the love and care he received in his final days. www.chapeyfamily.com Published in Newsday on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary