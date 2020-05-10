|
|
NOWAKOWSKI Francis. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Frank, 93 years of age, on May 3, 2020 from complications of the COVID-19. He was born on January 4, 1927 to Stanislaus and Caroline Nowakowski of Floral Park, N.Y. Frank graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park then joined the U.S. Army during WWII. He was the loving husband to his wife of 66 years. Stella, who predeceased him in 2018. He was a proud resident of Farmingdale, N.Y for 65 years where he and Stella raised their family. Frank was a floor layer for the Carpenters Union for 40 years. Along with enjoying Sunday dinners with the family he was an avid bowler and also enjoyed playing cards with his friends. He is survived by his three children, Florence (Robert), Linda (John) and Gary as well as his four grandchildren, Robert, John, Justin and Peter and two great grandchildren, Emerys and Morgan. Services will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020