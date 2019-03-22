|
|
O'Handley - Francis J., of Babylon, LI, on March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. O'Handley. Beloved father of Laureen O'Handley, Maura Rottmund (Ray), Kevin B. O'Handley (Elizabeth), Brian F. O'Handley (Kina), Deirdre Moller (Ricky) and the late Megan O'Handley. Cherished grandfather of fourteen and great-grandfather of three. Dear brother of Mary McKeever, Peggy McGarry, Robert O'Handley and the late Jack O'Handley (Cathy) and Bill O'Handley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews family and friends. Reposing at the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Tuesday 11:15 AM, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Babylon, LI. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. Visiting Monday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019