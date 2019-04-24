Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Ciccolella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis P. Ciccolella

Notice Condolences Flowers

Francis P. Ciccolella Notice
CICCOLELLA - Francis P. of East Meadow on April 20, 2019. Beloved son of Anna (Nina) and the late Frank. Loving father of Frank and Danielle (Raymond). Sweetheart of Doreen. Dear brother of the late Lisa (Anthony), Ann Marie (Matt), Christine (Joe) and Linda (Dennis). Cherished grandfather of Frankie, Gia and Deanna. Visitation Wednesday 7-9PM and Thursday 2-5 and 7-9PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass Friday 10:45AM at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
Download Now