CICCOLELLA - Francis P. of East Meadow on April 20, 2019. Beloved son of Anna (Nina) and the late Frank. Loving father of Frank and Danielle (Raymond). Sweetheart of Doreen. Dear brother of the late Lisa (Anthony), Ann Marie (Matt), Christine (Joe) and Linda (Dennis). Cherished grandfather of Frankie, Gia and Deanna. Visitation Wednesday 7-9PM and Thursday 2-5 and 7-9PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass Friday 10:45AM at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019