|
|
DEVLIN - Francis "Frank" P., retired FDNY Battalion Chief and Army veteran of Plymouth, formerly of Seaford and Northport, New York, passed away surrounded by his loving family in Hingham, MA on February 16 at the age of eighty- three. He was the beloved husband of thirty-six years to Alice "Ginger" M. (White) Devlin. He was the loving father of Francis "Pat" Devlin and his significant other Kathy of New York, Timothy Devlin and his wife Susan of New York, Siobhan Fain and her husband Brian of Connecticut, and Erin Healy and her husband Paul of Connecticut. He was the step-father of Michelle Isabelle-Stark and her husband Gene of New York, Rick Isabelle and his wife Elizabeth of New York, Jacqueline Kissell of Arizona, Gregory Isabelle of New York and Joshua Euler of Buzzards Bay. He was the cherished grandfather of Kaitlin, Briana, Thomas, Francis, Alexandra, Colin, Kevin, Julien, Morgan, Ryan, Isabelle, Caleb, Charlie, Gabrielle and Caroline, and great- grandfather to nine. He was the brother of Kathleen DeBold of New York and the late Shaun Devlin. A period of visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 141 Main Street, Buzzards Bay. The burial will take place following the mass at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to The Pat Roche Hospice Home, NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061-online donations may be made at nvna.org and designated to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, or St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, 141 Buzzards Bay, MA 02532. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2020