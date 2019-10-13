Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Reposing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church
Say-ville, NY
View Map
Francis P. Gallagher Notice
GALLAGHER - Francis P.,age 88, of Sayville and Blue Point, on October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father of Kathleen (Barry) Burns, Michael, John, Bernadette (John) Gallo, Susan (Robert) Lee and Eileen, and stepfather of Joanne, Arthur, and the late Donna and Linda. Cherished grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 7. Loving brother of Bernadette, Elizabeth, Joani, Patricia, Joseph, John, James and Brian. Also loving brother of the late Thomas, Edward, Daniel and MaryLou.Former proprietor and past president of Thomas O'Rourke Gallagher Inc. A proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Reposing at Ray-nor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Montauk Hwy.,West Say-ville, NY 11796 Monday, October 14, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15th at St. Lawrence the Martyr RC Church in Say-ville. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2019
