Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Interment
Following Services
Calverton National Cemetery
RATHGEBER - Francis Xavier III, of Wantagh, NY on May 1, 2019, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Susan. Loving father of Dana Zurl (Joseph), Frank (Theresa), Dawn West (Robert), and Dore' Hennessy (Robert). Cherished grandfather of Joey, Hailey, Tommy, Joey, Bobby, Tyler, Emma, Abby, Jake, and Kiera. Adored brother of Theresa. Proud US Navy Veteran. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Funeral Monday at 10:00 am, with a religious service in the funeral home at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019
