|
|
REHOR - Francis C. (Frank) Retired administrator from I.S. 74 Oceania Street, Queens. Beloved husband of Constance (Connie). Loving father of Francis Edward Rehor (Stefanie) and Michael Matthew Rehor. Cherished grandfather of Gianna. Fond brother of Joseph Rehor (Marianne). The family will receive friends at the Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home 149-20 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, N.Y. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 between the hours of 7-9p.m. CeIebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Parish, Flushing, New York, Wednesday February 27, 2019. For Mass time, please call funeral home 718-359-6300. Interment to follow at St. Michaels Cemetery, East Elmhurst, New York.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2019