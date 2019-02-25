Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
149-20 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11354
(718) 359-6300
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
149-20 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11354
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Rehor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Rehor

Notice Condolences Flowers

Francis Rehor Notice
REHOR - Francis C. (Frank) Retired administrator from I.S. 74 Oceania Street, Queens. Beloved husband of Constance (Connie). Loving father of Francis Edward Rehor (Stefanie) and Michael Matthew Rehor. Cherished grandfather of Gianna. Fond brother of Joseph Rehor (Marianne). The family will receive friends at the Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home 149-20 Northern Boulevard, Flushing, N.Y. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 between the hours of 7-9p.m. CeIebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Parish, Flushing, New York, Wednesday February 27, 2019. For Mass time, please call funeral home 718-359-6300. Interment to follow at St. Michaels Cemetery, East Elmhurst, New York.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now