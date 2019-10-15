|
COLLINS - Francis (Frank) Robert, born October 17, 1929 passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home in Manhasset, New York. Frank grew up in Great Neck, NY having attended Buckley Country Day School, Portsmouth Abbey School, and Princeton Univer-sity ('51). He was a combat War Veteran in the conflict in Korea with the 955th Field Artillery Battalion and had a forty-three year career as an executive of Merrill Lynch & Co. Frank summered on Nantucket Island with his family and was a member and past president of the Garden City Golf Club. He and his wife, Jeannette (nee Stark), who survives him, were married sixty-six years. He is also survived by five children, Frank (Mary) of Hummelstown, PA, Brendan of Manhasset , Christine of Jefferson, MA, Sean (Mary Jo) of Port Washington, NY, and Diana of Long Beach, NY, and eight grand-children, Dan, Jack, Hannah, Sean Jr., Kathleen, Matthew, Clare, and Frank. Visiting at Fairchild and Sons, Manhasset, NY on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00pm and 7:00 to 9:00pm and Mass of the Christian Burial at the Church of Saint Mary, Man-hasset, NY on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:15am. Interment, at a future date, will be at the Arlington Nat-ional Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Queens Village, Portsmouth Abbey School (Rhode Island), or Buckley Country Day School (Roslyn, NY).
Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2019