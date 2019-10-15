Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairchild Sons Inc
1570 Northern Blvd
Manhasset, NY 11030
(516) 627-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Robert Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Robert Collins Notice
COLLINS - Francis (Frank) Robert, born October 17, 1929 passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home in Manhasset, New York. Frank grew up in Great Neck, NY having attended Buckley Country Day School, Portsmouth Abbey School, and Princeton Univer-sity ('51). He was a combat War Veteran in the conflict in Korea with the 955th Field Artillery Battalion and had a forty-three year career as an executive of Merrill Lynch & Co. Frank summered on Nantucket Island with his family and was a member and past president of the Garden City Golf Club. He and his wife, Jeannette (nee Stark), who survives him, were married sixty-six years. He is also survived by five children, Frank (Mary) of Hummelstown, PA, Brendan of Manhasset , Christine of Jefferson, MA, Sean (Mary Jo) of Port Washington, NY, and Diana of Long Beach, NY, and eight grand-children, Dan, Jack, Hannah, Sean Jr., Kathleen, Matthew, Clare, and Frank. Visiting at Fairchild and Sons, Manhasset, NY on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00pm and 7:00 to 9:00pm and Mass of the Christian Burial at the Church of Saint Mary, Man-hasset, NY on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:15am. Interment, at a future date, will be at the Arlington Nat-ional Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Queens Village, Portsmouth Abbey School (Rhode Island), or Buckley Country Day School (Roslyn, NY).
Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairchild Sons Inc
Download Now