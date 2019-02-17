ROSSI - Francis E. of Ross Twp. was born in Ambridge, PA on September 17, 1935, son of the late Gaetano & Anna (D'Angelotonia) Rossi. Beloved husband of the late Rita M. (Besavitch) Rossi; father of Elaine Rossi, Marilyn Rossi & Charlotte (Miguel) Ochoa; brother-in-law of Jean Enzler Rossi, Jack (Sally) Besavitch, and the late Ruth Besavitch Meyer; brother of the late Anthony (Virginia) Rossi, Ernest Rossi, Emidio Rossi, and Amalia Rossi; grandfather of Samantha Skopas, Haley Brattain, Eric Brattain; great-grandfather of Rubi Morales; uncle of Gena (John) Rossi Bartimac, John (Nancy) Rossi, Cathy (Mike) Rossi Warner, Bob (Beth) Rossi, Stan Weir, Carol Michalski, and the late Antoinette (Peter) Rossi Schwalm; also survived by many cousins & friends around the world. Family will welcome friends on Sunday, February 17 from 5-8 pm and Monday, February 18 from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm at Schellhaas Funeral Home, Inc., 388 Center Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Parish, 1000 Avila Ct, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 on Tuesday, February 19 at 10 am. Francis spent 29 years on Long Island working as an air traffic controller before returning back to Pennsylvania for the last 32 years where he was a member of Elks, Eagles, Fellows Club, and the Fretted Instrument Guild of America, lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the Long Island Banjo Society, founder of the Pittsburgh Banjo Club, past president of Banjo's Unlimited, editor of The Resonator Newsletter of Banjo's Unlimited and inductee into the National Four-String Banjo Hall of Fame. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Frank Rossi to the North Side Leadership Fund Conference College Music Scholarship, 1319 Allegheny Ave. Floor 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or The American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame 9 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73104. Please leave online condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com Published in Newsday on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary