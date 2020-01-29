|
Schilling - Francis Louis of Floral Park, NY on January 27, 2020. A World War II veteran stationed in the South Pacific. A proud second generation NYPD Officer who in 42 years of service attained the rank of Deputy Chief and whose father was NYPD Deputy Police Commissioner. A loving and devoted husband of the late Teresa M. Schilling. Beloved father of Francis L. Schilling, Jr. (Susan), John M. Schilling (Robin), Thomas J. Schilling (Christine), Elizabeth Conroy, Mary Ellen Schilling. Cherished grandfather of Ryan F. Schilling (Kylee), Kathryn S. Havermann (Ryan), Alexis T.K. Schilling, Sienna C.K. Schilling. Loving brother of the late Joseph Schilling. Loving uncle to many devoted nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday 6-9p and Friday 2-4p and 6-9p at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home 125 Hillside Avenue, North New Hyde Park. Mass at St. Anne's RC Church 35 Dartmouth Street, Garden City Saturday 9:30a. Interment: Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations made to KerriHolbrookfoundation.org
Published in Newsday on Jan. 29, 2020