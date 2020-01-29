Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home
125 Hillside Avenue,
North New Hyde Park, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Anne's RC Church
35 Dartmouth Street,
Garden City, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Schilling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Schilling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Schilling Notice
Schilling - Francis Louis of Floral Park, NY on January 27, 2020. A World War II veteran stationed in the South Pacific. A proud second generation NYPD Officer who in 42 years of service attained the rank of Deputy Chief and whose father was NYPD Deputy Police Commissioner. A loving and devoted husband of the late Teresa M. Schilling. Beloved father of Francis L. Schilling, Jr. (Susan), John M. Schilling (Robin), Thomas J. Schilling (Christine), Elizabeth Conroy, Mary Ellen Schilling. Cherished grandfather of Ryan F. Schilling (Kylee), Kathryn S. Havermann (Ryan), Alexis T.K. Schilling, Sienna C.K. Schilling. Loving brother of the late Joseph Schilling. Loving uncle to many devoted nieces and nephews. Visitation: Thursday 6-9p and Friday 2-4p and 6-9p at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home 125 Hillside Avenue, North New Hyde Park. Mass at St. Anne's RC Church 35 Dartmouth Street, Garden City Saturday 9:30a. Interment: Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations made to KerriHolbrookfoundation.org
Published in Newsday on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -