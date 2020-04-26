Home

Francis W. Kratochvil

Kratochvil - Francis. It is with sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband and father, Francis W. Kratochvil (Frank). He passed away on April 17, 2020 succumbing to the 2019 Coronavirus. He is survived by Marie, his wife of 63 years, his children Sharon (Nick), Peter (Lydia), Thomas (Nancy), Dolores White (Chuck), and Marianne Kasoff (Britt), grandchildren Ryan, Brittany, Gregory, Sara, Zachary, Leah, Natalie, Michael, Drake and Bennett and his sister, Ann Malone (Jack); his older brother, Joseph (Freda), predeceased him last year. Frank also had 25 nieces and nephews. Frank served in the Coast Guard from 1950 - 1956. He had degrees in physics from Adelphi and math from Stony Brook. Frank worked as an aerospace engineer at Grumman Aerospace Corporation where one of his many accomplishments included working on the development of the Lunar Module. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Setauket where Frank was a member for 50 years. Donations can be made to: St. James R.C. Church (for a memorial bench or to the Knights of Columbus) or to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation - https:--www.alzinfo.org-donate-donation form
Published in Newsday from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
