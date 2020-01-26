|
GANNON - Francis X., of Oceanside. Fran passed away suddenly on January 20th 2020, he was 72 years old. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Jean. Beloved husband to the late Lynn Bezerman Gannon. Proud fa-ther to Skyler Gannon. Loving brother to Dennis Gannon, Robert Gannon and Mary Pettas. Cherished uncle to Shannon, Jenna, Paul, Wendy, Dennis, Kevin, Kerrie and Erin. Born and raised in Oceanside, NY on November 3rd 1947. He graduated Oceanside High Sch-ool in 1967. He served in the Navy from 1967-71 where he worked as a Dental Technician. He received his Bachelors Degree from New York Institute of Technology. Always a man with a great sense of style, he used his love of fashion to open his own menswear line and retail store in Queens for many years. Fran loved to make people smile and laugh.He will be greatly missed.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 26, 2020