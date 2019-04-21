RUSSO - Francis Xavier of Old Brookville, NY on April 18, 2019. Francis was born on December 4, 1932 in Campbell, NY a small town on the Southern Tier of New York State. He was the youngest of 9 children.He was the loving husband of Gilda Ann Russo (deceased 2011). Loving father to Dianne Russo Karpowicz (Frank) and Michael F. Russo (Marianne). Grandpa to Robert Karpowicz (Melissa), Chris Karpowicz, Katie Russo and Michael Patrick Russo. Great grandpa to Adam and Andrew Karpowicz. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews with whom he loved to visit and spend time. Francis, also known as Frank and Frannie, has been a resident of Old Brookville for the past 30+ years. His passions thru the years have been, building, photography, gardening and most important of all, his family. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. Visiting Wednesday & Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Mass Friday 10 am at Church of St. Rocco, Glen Cove, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Salvation Army https://satruck.org/ Steven Sillers Tunnel to Towers Foundation https://www.tunnel2towers.org/ Gary Sinise Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary