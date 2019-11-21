Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
East Northport, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
East Northport, NY
View Map
Brother Franciscus Rowles Notice
ROWLES - Brother Franciscus, OSF. Brother Fran as he liked to be called, was called from this life on November 12, 2019. Brother was born in 1943 in Philadelphia, son of Charles and Jane Rowles. He is survived by his sisters Anne (Richard) Niwinski and Mary (Joseph) Barbee, and nieces and nephews. Brother Fran entered the Franciscan Brothers in 1961. He received the Franciscan Habit in 1962, first Profession in 1964 and Final Profession in 1969. He studied at Hunter College and received a degree in Music, and also an MA degree in 1974 from C.W. Post College. Brother Fran's Apostolic Ministry included teaching at Bishop Ford H.S. and Our Lady of Angels School in Brooklyn. Brother also served at Saint Anthony's H. S. He was Music Director at St. Joseph's Church in Kings Park, NY, Director of Liturgy and Music at Sts. Philip & James Church as well as St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport. He also taught at local colleges, was guest conductor for the Babylon Choral and was on the faculty of the Archdiocese of New York's School of Liturgical Music. He directed many community and high school musicals. The funeral will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:30 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church, East Northport. Prior to the Funeral Mass, at 10:00 am there will be a Memorial Service in the Church where friends and family can share their personal remembrances of Brother Franciscus. Inter-ment to follow Mass at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, New York.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 21, 2019
