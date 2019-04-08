Home

FRANCO S. CASCELLA August 5, 1946 - April 8, 2000 It is said that time flies by and 19 years have passed since we lost you and it still carries a huge void. This past year our beautiful little grandaughter Mia Isabella turned two and our son Ciro got married to a wonderful girl named Juliana. Sadly, we lost cousin Lucille and that broke our hearts once again. So many things have happened in your absence yet we still feel your presence everyday. I'll miss and love always Franco! I ask that you continue to bless and watch over us. Love Camille, Ciro & Sal
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2019
