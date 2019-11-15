Newsday Notices
FALKOWSKI - Frank A. of Huntington Station on November 10, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of the late Linda Falkowski nee: Abrams. Loving son of the late Frank and Alice Falkowski. Cherished brother-in-law of Larry Abrams, Kenneth Abrams and Jean Eder. Fond nephew of Charles Falkowski and Helen Falkowski. Devoted uncle of Leaf Steier, Tabbel Abrams, Carolynn Stiffler & David Abrams. Frank was a retired employee of the Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay. Burial today 2pm, Melville Cemetery, Melville, NY. Arrangements entrusted to A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, Inc. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2019
