FALKOWSKI - Frank A. of Huntington Station on November 10, 2019 at the age of 67. Beloved husband of the late Linda Falkowski nee: Abrams. Loving son of the late Frank and Alice Falkowski. Cherished brother-in-law of Larry Abrams, Kenneth Abrams and Jean Eder. Fond nephew of Charles Falkowski and Helen Falkowski. Devoted uncle of Leaf Steier, Tabbel Abrams, Carolynn Stiffler & David Abrams. Frank was a retired employee of the Planting Fields Arboretum in Oyster Bay. Burial today 2pm, Melville Cemetery, Melville, NY. Arrangements entrusted to A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, Inc. www.jacobsenfuneral.com
