MAURO - Frank A. of Mineola, NY, former long time resident of Valley Stream and Lynbrook died on December 26, 2019 at the age of 86. He was survived by his wife of 62 years Nancy (nee Morey) and their 8 children, Frank, Jr. (Margaret), Louise Fitzsimons (Sean), Charles (Jacqueline), Anthony, Donna Newman (John), Teresa O'Donoghue (Denis), Kevin (Marybeth) and Nancy, and 19 grandchildren, Matthew, Timothy, Frank III, Dillon, Ryan, John, Kailey, Anne, Brendan, Kristen, Kevin Jr., Catherine, Charles, Travis, Denis, Gavin, Anthony, Isabella & Gabriella. Lifetime employee of United Fruit Company (Chiquita Bananas). He was active in the Valley Stream Green Hornets, Holy Name of Mary CYO Basketball and Valley Stream St. Mary's Baseball programs. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Reposing at the Edward F. Lieber Funeral Homes Inc. 266 N. Central Avenue Valley Stream, N.Y. Visitation Saturday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 am. at Saint Anne's R.C. Church Garden City, N.Y. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 28, 2019