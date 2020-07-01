TORTORA - Frank A., youngest brother of Carol, Sonny and Theresa; 2nd son to Philomena and Raphael, father to Frankie, Diane, Gloria, Barbara and Richie; grandfather to Bill G., Jeralyn, Allie, Cortney, Paige, Savannah, Richie, Evan, Jack, Ross, Billy V., Daniel, Christopher, Julie and Steven; great grandfather to 13 and counting; father-in law to doctor Bill, Bill V., John, Vivian and Millie, and above all, devoted husband and cheerleader for beloved wife Gloria. He was a Greatest Generation American Dream warrior, proud of his service in the Navy, a tireless unconditional fierce supporter of his family; he was the rock upon which he and mom built our sometimes chaotic, but always loving and amazing family. Selfless, always a gentleman never complaining right till the end, he basked in the glory of our successes no matter how small, and quietly comforted us when we were in pain. Rest in peace dad, your beautiful bride has been waiting to hear your comforting voice and see your handsome face again. Reposing at Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home LLC , 10-25 150th Street, Whitestone. Mass of Christian Burial Friday St. Mel's 9am. Interment Nassau Knolls. Visiting Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm.







