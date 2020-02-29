Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Huntington, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Avino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Avino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Avino Notice
AVINO - Frank 91, of Huntington, on February 26, 2020. A proud Navy Veteran and an usher and altar server at St. Patrick's Church for many years. Beloved husband of the late Lillian for 52 years. Cherished uncle who is loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Huntington on Monday 10:15 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , in his memory. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now