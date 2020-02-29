|
|
AVINO - Frank 91, of Huntington, on February 26, 2020. A proud Navy Veteran and an usher and altar server at St. Patrick's Church for many years. Beloved husband of the late Lillian for 52 years. Cherished uncle who is loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Huntington on Monday 10:15 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , in his memory. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020