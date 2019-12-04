|
|
SUTTER - Frank B. Jr., 91, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Grapevine, TX. Interment will be on December 4, 2019 at the Dallas Fort Worth Veterans Cemetery.Frank was born September 4, 1928 in Bay Shore, NY to Frank and Abbie Sutter. His family moved to nearby Hicksville where Frank graduated from high school in June 1946. Frank was employed by the Long Island Lighting Company as a meter reader and gas line repairman. He then moved to C.M. Johnson in Bethpage where he excelled at technical drawings. Frank wanted to serve his country, and in December 1950 enlisted in the US Army and attended basic training at Fort Hood, TX. Frank served with the 2nd Armored Division in Bad Kreuznach, Germany prior to being transferred to the Ready Reserve in 1952. He was honorably discharged in 1956. Frank was re-hired by C.M. Johnson where he remained until it ceased operations in 1962. Grumman Aerospace Corporation in Bethpage, NY then hired Frank where he continued to specialize in technical drawings, especially aircraft cockpits. Frank was the lead illustrator for the Navy's Electronic Attack-6B aircraft project and provided on-site, classified technical support at installations across the United States. Frank retired from Grumman in 1988. Frank enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, photography, and jig-saw puzzles. He also had a keen intellect and reveled in spirited repartees. Frank spent many years building a replica of the schooner Sea Witch that he donated to the Long Island Maritime Museum. He was also fond of his outdoor fishpond and 60 large goldfish. Frank was thoughtful, kind and generous. He regularly sent cards and gifts to family members, especially on their birthday, wedding anniversary and at Christmas. Frank was preceded by his sister, Marianne Kutner, and is survived by his sister Abbie of San Antonio, TX, nieces Kyle Potts of San Antonio, TX and Dana Stone of Grapevine, TX; nephews, Jeff Kutner of Grangeville, ID, Kevin Kutner of Phoenix, AZ and Stuart McLennan of Georgetown, TX, & a cousin, long-time caregiver Marite Ellen Hennessey of Hicksville, NY.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 4, 2019