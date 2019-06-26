Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:15 AM
Holy Family Church
19 Fordham Avenue
Hicksville, NY
Frank Bassolino Notice
BASSOLINO - Frank Ralph, 84, formerly of Westbury, NY and Southampton, NY, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 in South Carolina. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Patricia (Varone) Bassolino of SC; their children, Doreen Ceglia (Paul), Janine Williams (Thomas), Darren Bassolino (Catherine) & Francis Bassolino (Shan) and 9 grandchildren. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:15AM at Holy Family Church, 19 Fordham Avenue, Hicksville, NY 11801.
Published in Newsday on June 26, 2019
