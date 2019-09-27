Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Bronkhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Bronkhurst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Bronkhurst Notice
Bronkhurst - Frank X. of Bay Shore, LI, on September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane Bronkhurst. Devoted father of David (Mary) Bronkhurst and Stephen (Sharon) Bronkhurst. Cher- ished grandfather of Justin, Derek, Sebastian and James. Dear brother of Martin and Carol. Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He also retired as a Sergeant with the NYPD. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now