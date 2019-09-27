|
Bronkhurst - Frank X. of Bay Shore, LI, on September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane Bronkhurst. Devoted father of David (Mary) Bronkhurst and Stephen (Sharon) Bronkhurst. Cher- ished grandfather of Justin, Derek, Sebastian and James. Dear brother of Martin and Carol. Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He also retired as a Sergeant with the NYPD. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Monday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, LI. Visiting Sunday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 27, 2019