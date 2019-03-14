CANNIZZARO Frank of East Meadow, NY on March 13, 2019. Born January 31, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY. Cherished husband of Claire "Clara" for 67 years. Devoted father of Rose Diaz (Elvis), Marie Wyckoff (the late John), Linda Lauricella (the late Peter), and James "Canno" (Jenna). Loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Proudly served during the Korean War in the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant in the 3rd Armored Division as a tank commander. Also spent one year as a heavy weapons instructor at Ft. Knox teaching the 30 and 50 caliber machine guns to new recruits. When released from active duty, Frank returned to his job as a Teamster Union Official with Local 210 and after 39 years retired as Secretary-Treasurer. Lived in Valley Stream for 54 years, from 1955 to 2009. Frank was very active in St. Joseph Church (Hewlett) as a chairman of the C.Y.O. program. In 2009 moved to Bel-Aire Condo, East Meadow. In 1971 Frank was appointed by President Nixon to a 3 year term as a member of the National Advisory Council on Vocational Education. This council was established by Congress and was responsible for assessing the progress of vocational programs throughout the country and reported back to the President and Congress. All 21 members of the council are appointed only by the President. In 1974 the President asked Frank to serve our country for another 3 years. In 1992, Clara and Frank purchased a condo in Jupiter, FL and enjoyed 21 years as snowbirds. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 11:15am, at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Merrick, NY. Interment to follow a St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the : www.woundedwarriorproject.org/or (855) 448-3997. www.osheafuneral.com Published in Newsday from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary