CARUANA - Frank, of Garden City Park, 92, passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of May 7, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to Sicilian immigrants, Assunta and Sal-vatore Caruana. He moved to Queens, NY as a child and became a carpenter/cabinet maker and worked his craft for more than 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ingeborg, his brother Joseph, his three children, Julie (Joe) Perillo, Stephanie Kratt, and Salvatore (Lucia) Caruana, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his legacy of strong family tradition and friendship. Visitation is at New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040, Thursday May 9, 2-4:30 pm and 7- 9:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am on Friday, May 10 at Holy Spirit Church, 16 S 6th St, New Hyde Park, NY 11040. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY. Published in Newsday on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary