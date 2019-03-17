Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Spirit R.C. Church
New Hyde Park, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Casemiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Casemiro


1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Frank Casemiro Notice
CASEMIRO - Frank, Jr., 74, born August 6, 1944 of New Hyde Park, NY passed peacefully in Bayside, NY on March 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. Loving Son of the late Louise (Allocco) and Frank Casemiro. Beloved Brother of the late Linda Eagan. Uncle of Nancy, Joanne, Anthony, & Cathleen. Favorite Great Uncle of Kevin, Nolan, Jason, Madison, Aidan, Brooke, and Adam. Family and friends may visit Monday 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm at New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:30am at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, New Hyde Park, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
Download Now