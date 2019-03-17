|
|
CASEMIRO - Frank, Jr., 74, born August 6, 1944 of New Hyde Park, NY passed peacefully in Bayside, NY on March 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. Loving Son of the late Louise (Allocco) and Frank Casemiro. Beloved Brother of the late Linda Eagan. Uncle of Nancy, Joanne, Anthony, & Cathleen. Favorite Great Uncle of Kevin, Nolan, Jason, Madison, Aidan, Brooke, and Adam. Family and friends may visit Monday 2-4:30pm & 7-9:30pm at New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:30am at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, New Hyde Park, NY. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. www.nhpfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019