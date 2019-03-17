|
CURTO - Frank (Tiny) of Central Islip, NY on March 14, 2019 in his 80th year. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of Madelyn and Henry. Cherished grandfather of Jessica. Dear brother of Charles, James, Della DeTitta and Frances Barcia. Reposing Moloney Funeral Home, 130 Carleton Ave., Central Islip, NY where religious services will be held Monday. Funeral Mass 10am Tuesday St. John of God RC Church, Central Islip. Interment following St. John of God Cemetery. Visitation 2-4 and 7-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 17, 2019