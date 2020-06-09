DEMARCO - Frank V., of Brentwood on June 5, 2020. Devoted husband of Marguarite. Loving father to Danielle DeMarco and her husband Tony Belton, Frank DeMarco and his wife Regina, and JoAnn DeMarco. Cherished grandfather of Kate, Emma, Frank, Julia, and Jack. Frank was a proud Army veteran. He was a Long Island State Veterans Home Advisory Board past Chairman and 15 year member. Frank actively participated in AMVETS as a Life Member, AMVETS NYS including Past State Commander, AMVETS NYS Service Foundation President for over 25 years, and Suffolk County Veterans Advisory Board member. Frank received many proclamations, and citations including recognition from the 22nd Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division for support of thousands of soldiers, and the Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Award recognizing outstanding selfless service to veterans without regard to faith or race. Reposing at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., 571 Suffolk Avenue Brentwood, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 10am at St. Lukes R.C. Church Brentwood. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Long Island State Veterans Home. Please follow steps at veteranshome.stonybrook. medicine.edu
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 9, 2020.