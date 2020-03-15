Home

POWERED BY

Frank F. Sturm Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank F. Sturm Jr. Notice
Sturm - Frank F. Jr. of Sayville formerly of Valley Stream on March 10th went to his heavenly reward. Beloved brother of Robert Sturm. Cherished uncle of Janis Thomson (John), Susan Blackurn (Lenard), and Paul (Ann) Sturm. Loving son of the late Caroline & Frank Sturm. Former member of the Keystone Yacht Club. Proud Korean War Army Veteran. Family and friends to celebrate Frank's life at a memorial service at Robertaccio Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday March 18th from 2-5pm.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -