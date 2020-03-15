|
Sturm - Frank F. Jr. of Sayville formerly of Valley Stream on March 10th went to his heavenly reward. Beloved brother of Robert Sturm. Cherished uncle of Janis Thomson (John), Susan Blackurn (Lenard), and Paul (Ann) Sturm. Loving son of the late Caroline & Frank Sturm. Former member of the Keystone Yacht Club. Proud Korean War Army Veteran. Family and friends to celebrate Frank's life at a memorial service at Robertaccio Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday March 18th from 2-5pm.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2020