Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Frank Fiero


1952 - 2020
Frank Fiero Notice
FIERO - Frank J., of Oakdale, on February 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Lynn. Cherished father of C.J. (Cristina), Jason (Cori), and the late little Frankie. Caring brother of Roseanne Gullans, Kathy Amendola, and the late Vincent. Loving brother in law of Bob Sarrapede (Suzanne) and Francine Shuman. Retired laborer of Local #1298. Reposing Sunday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main St., West Sayville. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45am at St. John Nepomucene R. C. Church, Bohemia. Cremation at Mount Pleasant Cemetery to follow.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 8, 2020
