GALALIS - Frank of Williston Park, NY on December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Susan. Devoted father of David (Lisa), Peter (Annie) and Elizabeth (Erick). Loving grandfather of Dominic, Jack, Leo, Andrew, Edith, Leah and Casimir. Dear brother of Adele Fish, Susan Kotowski and the late Dolores Gallagher. Adored companion of Cuqui Arken. Visitation will be on Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Weigand Bros Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45am at Saint Aidan's RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to The Nokota Horse Conservancy, 116 S. Broadway St/ PO Box 761, Linton, ND 58552.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 2, 2020