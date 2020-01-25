|
GRILLO - Frank M. of Massapequa, NY on January 22, 2020 at the age of 30. Devoted son of Fred and Karen. Loving brother of Steven, Katie, Thomas, James, and Jessica. Adored grandson of Josephine and the late Arthur Chimenti, the late Frank and the late Mariangela Grillo. Beloved by his godparents. Cherished forever by all his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 11:45 am, at Maria Regina R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 25, 2020