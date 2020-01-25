Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:45 AM
Maria Regina R.C. Church
Seaford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Grillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Grillo

Add a Memory
Frank Grillo Notice
GRILLO - Frank M. of Massapequa, NY on January 22, 2020 at the age of 30. Devoted son of Fred and Karen. Loving brother of Steven, Katie, Thomas, James, and Jessica. Adored grandson of Josephine and the late Arthur Chimenti, the late Frank and the late Mariangela Grillo. Beloved by his godparents. Cherished forever by all his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 11:45 am, at Maria Regina R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now