GUTHART-Frank: Born December 20, 1937, New York City. Married October 31, 1965, Queens, NY. Died August 9, 2019, Syosset, NY. The funeral was held at Gutterman's Inc. on August 13, 2019, with interment immediately following at the New Montefiore Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Margaret Ann Guthart. He is survived by his children: Jennifer Powers (Alec), Mark Guthart (Karen) and Janet E. Guthart (Charles Oddo); his grandchildren, Max Powers, Sam Powers, Haylie Guthart, Jared Guthart, his brother Michael Guthart (Marlene) and many others for whom he was a step-in Dad and second Grandfather. A long time member of the Syosset community and committed to several causes, donations in his memory may be made to the (heart.org) or Midway Jewish Center (mjc.org)
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2019