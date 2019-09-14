Home

IADEVIA - Frank Joseph of Westbury, NY on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of 73 years of Marie. Loving father of Frances (Robert) Melvin, Ann Iadevia-Skelton, John, and Christine (Lee) Goldberg. He was preceded in death by his son Frank, daughter Nancy Iadevia-Rubi, and granddaughters Krista Melvin and Elizabeth Skelton. Survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Frank was a decorated WWII veteran, purple heart and bronze star recipient. He was a 60 year member of the Westbury Fire Department and served 18 years as Commissioner of the Westbury Water-Fire District. Reposing Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY 11590 (516) 333-0615 on Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury on Monday 9:45 AM. Interment following at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 14, 2019
