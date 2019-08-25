|
|
IOPPOLO - Frank Joseph, 49, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 16, 2019. Frank was born July 21, 1970 in Plainview, N.Y. but was a resident of Huntington, N.Y. the majority of his life. Frank is survived by his daughter Jaime and son Frank Jr. Frank is survived by his two sisters Angelica Coleman (Stephen), and Marie Briscoe (John) along with his brother Anthony, two stepsisters Karen Gadaleta (Jimmy) and Donna Collier (Don), and stepmother Betty. Frank was preceded in death by his mother Sophia Bartumioli, his father Frank, his stepfather Gary Bartumioli and a brother Joseph. Frank was beloved by Jenifer loppolo along with the rest of his family, friends and many more. Frank was a crane operator who's been a member of Local 15 for 25 years, he worked very hard and was very passionate about what he did. Frank lived his life like the quote he'd always say "Don't sweat the small stuff." He always knew how to put a smile on someone's face with his positive energy. Frank was a very special man who has touched the lives of many and will be missed immensely. A memorial service will be held at The Fox Hollow on Wednesday, August 28 from 4-7 p.m.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 25, 2019