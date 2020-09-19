BOMBACE - Frank J. of Commack, NY on September 16, 2020. Proud Veteran serving in the United States Air Force. Dedicated Air Traffic Control Manager with 39 years of federal service. Beloved husband of Marcia Bombace for 63 years. Loving father of Erica (Raymond) Tierney, Melissa (Thomas) Sestak, Kenneth (Sandy) Bombace and the late Brian and Stefanie Bombace. Cherished poppy of Kaitlin, Isabella, Noelle, Raymond, Brian, Shane, Sean, Thomas, Sophia and Patrick. Adored brother of Jack Bombace and the late Grace Iorio. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visiting Sunday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 AM at Christ the King RC Church, Commack, NY. Interment St. Philip Neri Cemetery, East Northport, NY. www.branchfh.com