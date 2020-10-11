1/1
Frank J. Kiernan
KIERNAN - Frank J., 88, a 54-year resident of Garden City NY, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, October 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. Frank was married to his wife, Joan, for 67 years. They shared an incredibly devoted family of seven daughters: Deborah, Patricia, Barbara, Laura, Kathryn, Janice and Amy; sons-in-law he loved as his own; sixteen grand-children; and four great-grandchildren. Frank built a successful career at Bloom-ingdales in New York City, where he worked for 40 years. He began in the mailroom and retired as Executive Vice President in 1987. He spent his retirement years traveling and enjoying his family and friends. Frank's sense of humor was unmatched and his genuine warmth and friendship extended to all that knew him. He was a kind and beloved member of the community, known as the mayor of Roxbury Road. No one passed him out on his front porch without receiving a proper hello and an interested ear on all that was going on in their lives. He loved Garden City, as a place he proudly raised his own children, but also as a witness to the next generations of children ride bikes, play in yards and enjoy his beautiful town. He will be sorely missed, as he was an incredible man, but his wisdom and devotion to his family and friends will forever endure in their memories. And until we meet again, may you keep safe in the gentle loving arms of God. Visitation will be held at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home in Garden City, NY, on Thursday October 15th from 4pm to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anne's Church in Garden City, NY, on Friday, October 16th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
