Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donohue-Cecere FH
290 Post Ave.
Westbury, NY
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donohue-Cecere FH
290 Post Ave.
Westbury, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Brigid's RC Church
Westbury, NY
View Map
Frank J. Lagnese Notice
LAGNESE - Frank J. of Westbury, NY on February 29, 2020 in his 94th year. Proudly served during WW II with the U.S. Marine Corp and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Beloved brother of Ottavio Thomas, (late) Michael, (late) Louis, (late) Ursula, (late) Camille & (late) Mary Sue. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM at Donohue-Cecere FH. 290 Post Ave. Westbury, N.Y. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:45AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, N.Y. Interment to follow with military honors at Holy Rood Cemetery. donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020
