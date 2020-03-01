|
LAGNESE - Frank J. of Westbury, NY on February 29, 2020 in his 94th year. Proudly served during WW II with the U.S. Marine Corp and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Beloved brother of Ottavio Thomas, (late) Michael, (late) Louis, (late) Ursula, (late) Camille & (late) Mary Sue. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM at Donohue-Cecere FH. 290 Post Ave. Westbury, N.Y. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:45AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, N.Y. Interment to follow with military honors at Holy Rood Cemetery. donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020