Frank J. Ruzbarsky Sr.
RUZBARSKY - Frank J. Sr. died peacefully in his in Valley Stream home on August 19, 2020 at the age of 81. Frank was married to his loving wife Patricia for 57 years. He was an electrician and member of Local IBEW. He also was an avid fisherman and golfer. A member of Knights of Columbus. Loving Dad to Maura (Robert Wasson) Jennifer (Jim Lewis) Frank Jr. (Yolanda). Adoring grand-father of Ashley, Ryan, Kevin, Jimmy, Christopher, Kyle and Austin. Beloved brother of Lillian Reich and Barbara Couluris. Family will receive friends tomorrow at The Moore Funeral Home, 54 W. Jamaica Ave., Valley Stream from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Sunday hours are 1-5pm only. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday August 24, 2020 at Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church Valley Stream at 10:45am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
The Moore Funeral Home
AUG
21
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
The Moore Funeral Home
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
The Moore Funeral Home
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
Holy Name of Mary R.C. Church
