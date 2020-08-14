1/
Frank Joseph Mazzilli
MAZZILLI - Frank Joseph of Glen Cove, NY. Passed on August 12, 2020 in his 86th year. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Lena; daughter Jeanette Mazzilli and grand-children Natalie Skoblow, Ashley Skoblow, and Jack Skoblow; son Vincent J. Mazzilli; daughter Valerie Mazzilli-Brown and son-in- law Allan Brown; sister-in- law Josephine Olivieri. Predeceased by his son Charles Francis Mazzilli. A Funeral Mass will be held today Friday 11:00AM at St. Patrick's Church Glen Cove, NY. Interment to follow Mt. St. Mary Cemetery Flushing, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Roslyn Heights Funeral Home. RoslynHeightsFH.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Funeral services provided by
Roslyn Heights Funeral Home - ROSLYN HEIGHTS
75 Mineola Ave.
Roslyn Heights, NY 11577
(516) 621-4545
