MAZZILLI - Frank Joseph of Glen Cove, NY. Passed on August 12, 2020 in his 86th year. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Lena; daughter Jeanette Mazzilli and grand-children Natalie Skoblow, Ashley Skoblow, and Jack Skoblow; son Vincent J. Mazzilli; daughter Valerie Mazzilli-Brown and son-in- law Allan Brown; sister-in- law Josephine Olivieri. Predeceased by his son Charles Francis Mazzilli. A Funeral Mass will be held today Friday 11:00AM at St. Patrick's Church Glen Cove, NY. Interment to follow Mt. St. Mary Cemetery Flushing, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Roslyn Heights Funeral Home. RoslynHeightsFH.com