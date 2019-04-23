|
|
Judice- Frank J., of Bay Shore, LI, on April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy Judice. Devoted father of Kerri Lynne (Michael) Barrette. Cherished grandfather of Mason Barrette. Dear brother of Edward Judice. Frank was a retired Shop Steward of Local # 1298. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Wednesday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019