Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Judice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Judice

Notice Condolences Flowers

Frank Judice Notice
Judice- Frank J., of Bay Shore, LI, on April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy Judice. Devoted father of Kerri Lynne (Michael) Barrette. Cherished grandfather of Mason Barrette. Dear brother of Edward Judice. Frank was a retired Shop Steward of Local # 1298. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Wednesday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now