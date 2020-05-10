|
CALABRO - Frank L., (79) Master Licensed Electrical Contractor and owner of Calabro Electric Co. since 1970. Resided in Ridge, NY (Leisure Village), formerly from Franklin Square, Smithtown & Levittown, NY.Died suddenly on May 8, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. He leaves behind a loving wife, Carol Calabro (Caratzola) of 42 years, two daughters, Denise Vitiello, (Jerry), Debra Calabro-Hochman, (Robert). Three grandchildren, Kirsten Harding, Anthony Menichino (Larissa), two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Pasquale. Was a loving and caring brother, uncle, nephew, & cousin to many in the Calabro & LaGrega families as well as many friends, neighbors and customers. Frank was admired for his dedication as a Master Electrician for the past 50 years. His passion of singing "Oldies" music at home and with various singing groups, cherished time with his family & friends, avid fan of the NY Giants, Rangers, Knicks, & Dodgers. Frank will be remembered for his many talents, love of scary movies, sports enthusiast, laughter, joy of life, casinos, day trips, helping others, and dedication to His Family, Friends and All he loved. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure and honor of knowing him. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Service and Celebration of his life for family and friends will take place at a later date.At this time the family is requesting donations be given to St Catherine's of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, NY, in his name, for their heartfelt care, and heroic efforts of the entire Hospital & Medical staff during his one month stay.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020