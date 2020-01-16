Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Frank Louis (Francis) Aparo Notice
APARO- Frank (Francis) Louis, on January 14, 2020 of Bay Shore, formerly of West Islip, LI, and of Sanibel, FL. Proprietor of Aparo Crane and Cesspool Serv., Inc. Cherished son of the late Alfred and Vivian. Devoted husband of Tina (Olympia) nee Bertino for 51 years. Beloved father of Danielle Gallagher and her husband, Thomas; Marcelle Crudele; Janine Mansell and her husband, Nicholas. Extremely proud Grandpa of Ryan Aparo (Bryanna Santiago), Jack Berkowitz, Grace and Vivian Gallagher and Sophia and Isabella Crudele. Loving brother of Angelo and Paola Aparo and Linda and Gianfranco Dal Collo. Brother-in-law of Anne Baur, Mary Ann Bertino, Al Bertino, and Rose Ann and Bruce Pabst. Loved by many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Frank enjoyed fishing, boating, and classic movies and was an avid fan of the Yankees and Rangers. He was an active member of the Parish of Our Lady of Lourdes, West Islip. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Frank's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Thursday 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Friday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 16, 2020
