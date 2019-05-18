LYNN - Frank a retired newspaper reporter and longtime resident of Kings Park, NY died May 15 at the age of 89. The son of Irish immigrants, Frank grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Fordham University. He began his journalism career at the Brooklyn Eagle and later worked at the World Telegram and Sun, and Newsday, where he covered politics and the civil rights movement. He moved to the New York Times in 1970, continuing to cover politics. He is survived by three children, Kathleen Lynn (Ben Nathanson), Thomas (Alisa) and James (Eileen), and two dauthers-in-law, Antonetta Lynn and Sharon Lynn. He is also survived by 13 grand-children and five great-grand-children. He is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn, and two of his sons, Frank Jr. and John. Memorial visiting Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Clayton Funeral Home, Inc. 25 Meadow Road, Kings Park. Funeral Mass will be offered Monday 11:30 am at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Kings Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to WHY Hunger, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 2100, New York, NY 10018; whyhunger.org or to St. John's Preparatory School, 2121 Crescent Street, Astoria, NY 11105 stjohnsprepschool.org Published in Newsday on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary